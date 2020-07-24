Image Source : FILE IMAGES Kangana Ranaut reveals Ankita Lokhande spoke to her about humiliation Sushant Singh Rajput suffered

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, actress Kangana Ranaut has come to the forefront and has been targeting the 'movie mafia' discussing the nepotism prevalent in the industry. Soon after his death, his fans wanted to know about the opinion of his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande with some the actor even worked in their hit show 'Pavitra Rishta.' Kangana, who worked with Ankita in her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi,' in an interview with TOI reveals that she called up Ankita to know more about Sushant's personality and to know how he was like. She said that when she spoke to Ankita, she mentioned that the actor was suffering from 'so much humiliation that he could not take it.'

Further, Ankita told Kangana that he came to Bollywood from the TV world after giving 'auditions after auditions' and getting 'rejections after rejections.' Even after he became one of the most-sought actors in a short interval of time, he kept himself grounded. However, she said that there was one thing that he was always worried about--the fact that how people perceived him.

Kangana said, "But one thing that she (Ankita) also said about him was that he was not thick-skinned. He would sit on Twitter when he was new and would fight with fans, asking ‘why did you think that about me? Why did you say that about me? I am not this person that you are saying.’ Ankita told me that she used to tell him ki abhi ye toh hoga na. Everybody will have their perception of you, why are you so bothered about it? He just could not take that, he could not take what people thought about him. She said, over a period, the bad PR, the ganging up, the public humiliation, he just could not take it. He has had enough – that’s what she said."

Kangana went on to say that Ankita told her that Sushant was just like her. She added, "People like us, when we come from outside, we are enamoured by them. And that’s what even Ankita told me about Sushant. He wanted to be accepted. She said, ‘Kangana, Sushant was exactly like you… he was very intellectual, he would not gossip about anyone, and was very invested in what he did. He had that small-town personality.’ But she said that ‘the only difference was that he wanted to be accepted. You somehow have gotten over that urge."

Talking about how she also wanted to 'fit in,' the Queen actress said, "I went through that phase where I straightened my hair, I stuffed my lips with botox, I started to do films like Rascals, I wore a bikini – I wanted to be desperately accepted. I went through that. I wanted to be on the cover pages of magazines. I wanted to win awards. But it is not going to help. I was still B-grade and they did not accept me."

Coming back to Sushant, his last film 'Dil Bechara' is releasing worldwide today on Disney+Hotstar at 7.30 PM. The film happens to the official adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars' and features actress Sanjana Sanghi opposite him.

