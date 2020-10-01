Kangana Ranaut resumes Thalaivi shoot after seven months: Need your blessings in these testing times

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut resumes Thalaivi shoot after seven months

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to resume work after a long break of seven months. The actress was staying with her family in Manali during the COVID19 pandemic. Now that the lockdown has been lifted that everyone is back at work keeping in mind all the safety precautions, Kangana also gears up to travel to South India to complete her most awaited film Thalaivi. The film is a biopic of Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa. Kangana had already shared her first look from the film and has also been undertaking dance classes to ace the leader's persona to perfection.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut shared the news with her fans along with some beautiful morning selfies. She tweeted, "Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them."

Earlier, Kangana's dance teacher Prashanna Babu shared a selfie with the actress and announced that they are back to rehearsing for the song from Thalaivi. He wrote, "Finally back to work ! Started with #dancerehearsal for the upcoming #legendary film #thalaivi...Having a Awesome rehearsal time and practicing with the #boldandthebeautiful the most humble person and #inspiring star actress #kanganaranaut mam..Cant wait for the #songshoot mam and it’s going to be choreographed by my master the evergreen #brindamaster."

He added, "Firstly, it was so great and unforgettable experience working with you in #manikarnika film and now feeling happy that IAM going work with you again now in THALAIVI movie.You have been always a big inspiration mam! Stay strong..and keep inspiring mam!"

On Wednesday, Kangana went down the memory lane and shared pictures from her childhood when she used to dress up. The actress revealed that she used to wear ornaments and cut her own hair and was often laughed at in her childhood. However, later she earned a place in the front rows of the top fashion shows. Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. Other than Thalaivi, she has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has the film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

