Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut requests fans to utilise Navratri days amid coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut sent in her wishes to everyone for Chaitra Navratri and also talked about staying safe and utilising time for enhancing sub consciousness amid coronavirus lockdown. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel shared two videos on Twitter in which the Queen actress is seen talking about seeing the brighter side of life amid the coronavirus crisis. The 33-year-old actress urged her fans to utlise these nine days of Navratri to take care of oneself both internally and externally.

In the first video, Kangana wished everyone a happy Navratri 2020 and said that it's not the time to feel disappointed or frustarted rather to use these days to gain good health.

We are sharing our Navratri routine here.... do watch 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0Jklko6OHn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 25, 2020

In the second video, the Manikarnika actress talked about how she and her sister Rangoli fast during the Navarti days and also perform yoga poses.

Here’s 2nd Navratris Video, please watch 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/0GWSWhUAP3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 25, 2020

Kangana Ranaut recently rang in her 33rd birthday at her home town Manali. Kangana had organised a traditional puja at her residence to seek blessings from the almighty on her special day.