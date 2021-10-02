Kangana Ranaut reacts to Samantha and Naga Chaitanya divorce, says 'fault is always of the man'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut reacts to Samantha and Naga Chaitanya divorce

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya on Saturday announced their separation after four years of marriage. The couple, popularly known as Chay-Sam, confirmed the news in an official statement on their respective social media handles. While fans were heartbroken and flooded social media with their reactions, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also shared her opinion on the same. Taking to Instagram, she said that according to her it is the fault of a man when a relationship breaks. She further added that 'divorce culture is growing like never before.'

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Whenever divorce happens, fault is always of the man…. may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics… Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends."

Kangana believe that 'one out of hundred' women could be wrong. "Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman… Divorce culture is growing like never before," the actress added.

Further, she said "This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert… Has ruined many women and children’s lives, is now his guiding light and agony aunt… so it all went smoothly… This is not a blind item we all know who am talking about."

Earlier in the day, Naga Chaitanya announced separation with Samantha. He wrote "After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

"We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," he added.

The buzz about Naga and Samantha's marriage disintegrating had intensified last month after the actress dropped 'Akkineni' from her name on her Twitter account.

