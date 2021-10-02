Samantha-Naga Chaitanya separation: Nagarjuna says 'what happens between a wife & husband is very personal'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGA CHAITANYA Nagarjuna on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha separation

Putting an end to speculations, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation after four years of marriage. The couple, popularly known as Chay-Sam, confirmed the news in an official statement from Naga Chaitanya, shared by Samantha, which they released on Saturday. They requested their fans and media to allow them privacy. Reacting to the statement, actor's father and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, said 'what happens between a wife & husband is very personal.' Also, he added that his family will always cherish the moments spent with The Family Man 2' actress.

Taking to social media, the Nagarjuna wrote: "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are both dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both." Samantha-Naga Chaitanya separated: Shattered fans flood internet after actress turns off comments

Earlier in the day, in a statement addressed to "well-wishers", Chaitanya announced: "After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

"We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," he added.

The couple were first seen together in Gautham Menon's iconic 2010 Telugu movie, 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. The buzz about the marriage disintegrating had intensified last month after Samantha dropped 'Akkineni' from her name on her Twitter account, but neither addressed the rumours head-on.

The star couple had tied the knot on 7th October 2017 in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni announce separation after 4 years of marriage