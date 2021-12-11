Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KATRINAKAIF/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut to Manish Malhotra, celebs thank newlyweds Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal for note and laddoos

Bollywood heartthrobs Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate ceremony on December 9 at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Congratulatory wishes poured in from not just fans but also a ton of celebrities who shared adorable posts on their respective social media handles. While many craved for a glimpse from their functions, location or wedding outfits, there were many who remained glued to the Instagram handles of stars in a hope that they would post anything related to the couple. And soon after the festivities, what caught our attention was the handwritten thank you note; and a hamper filled with laddoos that VicKat sent to all their friends and colleagues in the industry.

The note sent out by them read, "On December 9, by the grace of God and with the blessings of our parents, we took one of the biggest steps of our lives and decided to tie the knot. Despite our wishes, we weren't unable to celebrate together because of the current situation but we do hope to share this happiness with you in person very soon. As we embark on this exciting new journey, your love and blessings mean a lot to us. Thank you for all your support, always. Thank you for being a part of our family. Love, Katrina and Vicky."

Kangana sent out hearty congratulations as she wrote, "Delicious desi ghee laddoos from newlywed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal... thank you aur bahut bahut badhai."

Image Source : INSTA Kangana's post for VicKat

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "Thank you and congratulations you guys."

Image Source : INSTA Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's post for VicKat

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a glimpse of the hamper and wrote, "Thank you dearest Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Love and blessing to you'll always."

Image Source : INSTA Manish Malhotra's post for VicKat

Even Vaani Kapoor shared, "Congratulations to the both of you. You look so beautiful together. Love and happiness always."

Image Source : INSTA Vaani Kapoor's post for VicKat

Katrina and Vicky shared the first official pictures from their wedding with a caption that read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Just today, their dreamy photos from the Haldi ceremony took social media ablaze. The couple wrote alongside, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi."

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi while Vicky's latest project was Sardar Uddham Singh.