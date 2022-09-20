Kangana Ranaut blasts Karan Johar after his remark on The Kashmir Files's Box Office collection

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT/KARAN JOHAR Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar

Kangana Ranaut has been one of the most vocal actresses, who is known to speak her heart out without mincing any words. She never fails to express her opinions. Recently, she took a dig at Karan Johar for 'belittling' Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files.' The Dhaakad actress took to her Instagram and shared Agnihotri's tweet and wrote, "The audacity to belittle The Kashmir Files, a film made on Hindu genocide (and) also trying to ride on its success. The Kashmir Files was made in Rs10 crores..."

Kangana came to all guns blazing at Karan Johar and added, "Now, according to mafia minions, Karan Johar film has beaten it (The Kashmir Files) brutally... Karan Johar ji aap kya cheeze ho yaar."

In another story, she wrote, "Post pandemic verdict model, specially invented for Karan Johar films... BTW Thugs of Hindustan earned around Rs 280 crore worldwide gross and its budget was also around Rs280 crore... Lekin they didn't spend on PR machinery. Nahi toh with the new KJo models, no film will ever flop."

The Kashmir Files's Box Office collection

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial proved to be a cinematic spectacle of this season. The film enjoyed a successful run at the box office and was among the biggest hit. Reportedly, The Kashmir Files also became the most successful movie commercially in aftermath of COVID pandemic in India and the first to cross the figure of Rs 250 crore. The film, which is a hard-hitting drama based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, was declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand upon its release on March 11, this year. ALSO READ: Doctor G Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana is trying hard to lose 'male touch' in another quirky film | VIDEO

Recently, IMDb released the top 10 Indian films of the year. While films like Gangubai Kathiawadi. KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR were among the expected films, The Kashmir Files, which turned out to be a sleeper hit at the ticket window topped the list leaving behind big South Indian tentpoles. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda shares BTS video from Liger's training session, talks about 'mistakes and success'

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It echoes their sense of deprivation, the pain of departure, the fear of existence and the struggle to survive.

