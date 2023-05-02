Kangana Ranaut backs same-sex marriage, Apurva Asrani thanks her for speaking up

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut and Apurva Asrani

Amid the ongoing hearing on the validation of same-sex marriage, Kangana Ranaut has shared her opinion and backed it. Lending support to same-sex marriage, the actress has said people's preferences do not matter when their "hearts are one". The National Award winner further described marriage as "a bond of love".

During a recent press conference, Kangana said, "Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai, ye sab hi jante hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai, baaki kuch logo ki jo preference hai, usme hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriage is a matter of the heart, and everyone knows that. When hearts have met, what can we say about people's preferences)?”

Apurva Asrani, co-writer of her 2017 film "Simran", thanked the actor for backing "marriage equality" at a time when most stars are shy of speaking up. "A person 'cancelled' by the 'liberal' media has no right to an opinion right? Even if her statement is humane, brave & timely all at once? Kangana Ranaut speaks for #marriageequality. Something that most movie stars have been shy of doing. From one Queen to another, Thankyou," Apurva, who is openly gay, wrote on Twitter.

A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, PS Narasimha and Hima Kohli is hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages. ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut reveals Aamir Khan was her 'best friend' before 'legal battle' with Hrithik Roshan

This is not the first time that the Dhakkad actress has spoken about the topic. Earlier, she tweeted, "Whether you are a man/woman/ anything else your gender is of no consequence to anyone but you, please understand. In modern world we don't even use words like actresses or female directors we call them actors and directors. What you do in the world is your identity, not what you do in bed."

Kangana added, "Whatever your sexual preferences are they must remain in your bed only. Don't make them your identity card or medals and flaunt every where. Most importantly don't roam around with a knife to cut every throat who don't agree with your gender. I am again saying your gender is not your identity don't make it that way. I am a woman from rural area life gave me no concession I had to make my own place in the world of actors, film makers, producers and writers."

