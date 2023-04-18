Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
  Kangana Ranaut reveals Aamir Khan was her 'best friend' before 'legal battle' with Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut reveals Aamir Khan was her 'best friend' before 'legal battle' with Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to recall that Aamir Khan used to be her 'best friend', until he supported Hrithik Roshan.

India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: April 18, 2023 14:35 IST
Kangana and Aamir Khan; Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana and Aamir Khan; Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared that Bollywood star Aamir Khan used to be her best friend before her much-talked-about legal battle started with actor Hrithik Roshan. On Tuesday, Kangana took to Instagram Stories to share a video from her fan page, in which she was seen with Aamir Khan in an episode of Satyamev Jayate. She also talked about how the 'Dangal' star used to guide and mentor her with the choices and how consciously she said no to item songs in Bollywood. 

 

In the clip, Kangana could be seen talking about how she has said no to dance numbers in Bollywood after she witnessed a young girl dancing to an item number. She added captions: "Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend... jaane kahan gaye woh din." In the episode, she had appeared with Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra.

"One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear - it was one woman against entire industry." 

Actress Kangana Ranaut is probably one of the few actresses in the industry known to boldly speak her mind. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress has been the flagbearer of the nepotism debate in Bollywood and thereafter has led the conversations around 'hypocrisy' and 'dominance' of a powerful few in the industry. Her relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan has been one of the most talked about topics as well. Kangana and Hrithik were engaged in a public tiff after she talked about her "silly ex" in an interview. This led to mud-slinging, leaked e-mails, pictures and chats. Subsequently, the two sent legal notices to each other.kanagan

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana, who was most recently seen in the action flick Dhaakad, has an unusual filmography. The actress will next be seen in Emergency. The film, which also marks her directorial debut, stars Pankaj Tripathi, Satish Kaushik, and Shreyas Talpade. In Emergency, Kangana will play the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Next, she has also completed Chandramukhi 2. Also, she will essay the role of an air force pilot in Tejas and the titular character in Sita The Incarnation.

