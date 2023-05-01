Salman Khan given Y+ security after death threats; Kangana Ranaut says 'there is nothing to fear'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut reacts to Salman Khan given Y+ security

Salman Khan has been provided Y+ security after continuous death threats by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The actor is seen amid tight security and is not allowed to go anywhere without it. Actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday reacted to the same and said that the country is in the safe hands of PM Narendra Modi and there is no need to fear. Earlier, Kangana was also given security when she received death threats.

Kangana Ranaut said, "We are actors. Salman Khan has been provided with security by the Centre. He is getting protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, then there is nothing to fear. When I was threatened, I was also given security by the government, today the country is in safe hands. We have nothing to worry about."

While Salman Khan has been given security, the superstar isn't too happy with it. During India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chied Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, Salman opened up about his experience and how is he dealing with it. The superstar said, "Security is better than insecurity. Yes security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that's why there is security."

He added, "I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' 'they have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once'. So, I got to be very careful."

Watch Salman Khan on Aap Ki Adalat Full Episode here:

Following the death threat, a few days ago, a minor was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly threatening to kill Salman. Mumbai Police said that a threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on April 10. The caller, who identified himself as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, said he was a Gau Rakshak (cow-vigilante). The caller threatened to "eliminate" Salman Khan on April 30.

