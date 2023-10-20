Kajol looks STELLAR in yellow saree as she visits Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Actor Kajol

Kajol, the epitome of grace, never fails to woo her fans. Be it through her films or her looks, the actor remains to be one of the most-talked-about celebrities in Bollywood. Every year, her fans wait for her pandal-hopping session during Durga Puja and the wait is finally over as she was spotted in an ethereal yellow saree during a pandal visit in Mumbai on the sixth day of Navratri, October 20.

The video of Kajol is doing rounds on the internet wherein she can be seen walking to the pandal. Dressed in a yellow saree, the actor looked stellar. She paired the saree with a pink blouse and completed her look with a pair of statement earrings. For hair, she opted for a sleek top bun.

Watch the viral video here:

Fans couldn't stop but shower their love to Kajol after the video went viral. One fan wrote, "wow..... looking good." Another fan wrote, "I just love all this Mukherjee sisters in Durga Puja."

It should be noted that Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 28 years on Friday. Directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ is tagged as one of the classic romances in Hindi cinema. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film gave Raj and Simran, the most loved pair, to Bollywood.

On 28 years to DDLJ, Kajol penned a heartfelt note for her fans. Sharing a still from the film, she wrote, "Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade.. 28 years later #DDLJ belongs to you guys .. All our fans and people who have made it a legacy that lives on far beyond what we could have ever imagined.

Big shoutout to all of you."

Take a look:

