K-Pop band BTS renews their contract with HYBE till 2025, RM shares update on Instagram

Worldwide sensation BTS has renewed their contract till 2025 with their agency HYBE. BTS group leader and member RM aka Kim Namjoon shared his happiness on social media. HYBE too said in the statement, " We have completed the board resolution for the re-signing of the exclusive contract for 7 members of BTS, our artists under BIGHIT music".Currently, BTS members Jin, and J-Hope are serving their military service, while V and Jungkook are busy in their solo endeavors. RM and Suga too will be enlisting for his military duty soon.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMBTS contract renewal

For the unversed, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 under BIGHIT Entertainment with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively in 2014.

BTS forayed into the global music market and led the Korean wave also known as the Hallyu wave into the United States for their single Mic Drop, which also garnered them Gold Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. With time, BTS gained global recognition and now has a wave of ARMYs in several countries. They have produced several hits including Fake Love, Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Idol, Butter, and Permission to Dance among others.

