Vijay Antony's late 16-year old daughter Meera to be cremated in Kilpauk, Chennai

Tamil actor Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera who passed away recently at their Chennai residence will be cremated in Kilpauk cemetery. Before being taken away for her cremation, she will be taken to a church in Nungambakkam for the last rituals. Vijay's elder daughter Meera died by suicide after she was found hanging in her Teynampet residence and was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. As soon as the news broke out, the film fraternity was in shock and disbelief.

Actor Jayam Ravi took to social media to offer heartfelt condolences to the family. He wrote in the caption, "It's heartbreaking to hear about the loss of your daughter @vijayantony brother. To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone We are living only for your happiness and love. Life is full of ups and downs, and you have the power to overcome the challenges...whatever share with parents, we're there to face for you RIP Meera".Filmmaker Lokesh Kangaraj too offered his heartfelt condolences and wrote on social media, "Heartbroken to hear the news about your loss @vijayantony brother. More strength to you and your family to get through his loss".

Vijay Antony and his wife Fathima had two daughters, Meer and Lara, of which the elder daughter Meera died by suicide. Vijay Antony is a music composer, playback singer, actor, film editor, lyricist, audio engineer, and filmmaker working predominantly in Tamil cinema. He is best known for his roles in action thriller films including Salim in 2014 and Pichaikkaran in 2016.

