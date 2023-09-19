Dream Cage trailer out: Nicholas Cage stars as a college professor in nightmare comedy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nicholas Cage in Dream Cage

The makers have released the trailer of Nicholas Cage's upcoming dark comedy Dream Cage. In the trailer, it showcases Nicholas as a college professor named Paul Mathews, who becomes famous after he begins to appear in dreams of strangers. In a sudden turn of events, Paul struggles to cope with his newfound celebrity status. The trailer further showed that Paul Mathews appearing in strangers' dreams becomes a nightmare for him and also complicates the lives of those around him.

In addition to Nicholas Cage, the nightmare comedy also features Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, Dylan Baker, and Kate Berlant. Beau is Afraid of filmmakers Aster, Knudsen, and Campellone, producers include Jacob Jaffke and Cage.

Norweigan filmmaker Borgli wrote and directed his English-language film debut after the breakout success of the black comedy Sick of Myself. Dream Cage is set to release in theatres on November 10, this year. Interestingly, Dream Cage premiered to strong positive reviews at this year's Toronto International Film Festival and the actor was praised for his performance.

Nicholas Cage gained attention for his romantic roles in Valley Girl, Leaving Las Vegas, and Moonstruck among others. He established himself as a mainstream actor in action films including The Rock, Con Air, Face/Off, City of Angels, and the National Treasure film series. He has also voiced for characters in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Teen Titans Go, and was recently seen in Flash. He is also known for his role in Ghost Rider as well.

