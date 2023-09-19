Kangana Ranaut on Women Reservation Bill says, 'PM Modi has kept women as the priority....'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta on Women Reservation Bill

The Women's Reservation Bill has been introduced today and it seeks to provide a 33 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies during the ongoing five-day special session. The bill has been named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After the approval of the bill, Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta expressed their their happiness for their decision in their new Parliament House. Kangana Ranaut reached the Parliament House and said to ANI, "This is a wonderful idea, this is all because of our honorable PM Modi and this govt and his thoughtfulness towards the uplift of women".

Esha Gupta too reached out and said in regard to this, "This is a beautiful work that PM Modi has done. This is a very progressive idea. This reservation bill will give equal rights to women. This is a big step for our country. PM Modi promised this and also fulfilled it..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut has a series of films including Chandramukhi 2, Tejas, and Emergency. Chandramukhi 2, the trailer that was unveiled recently, is written and directed by P. Vasu and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. It also stars Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, and Lakshmi Menon. It is scheduled to release on September 28.

In Tejas, she will be playing the role of fighter pilot. The film is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. In Emergency, Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, and will be released on November 24. Her last project as producer was Tiku Weds Sheru, which featured Nawazuddin Siqqiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

Esha Gupta was last seen in series Aashram season 3 with Bobby Deol.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in eco-friendly way, shares pictures on Instagram

Also read: Mirzapur star Vikrant Massey to embrace parenthood with wife Sheetal Thakur? Here's what we know

Latest Entertainment News