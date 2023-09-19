Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wish Ganesh Chaturthi to fans, share adorable pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The whole of India is celebrating the arrival of Ganpati Bappa to their home. Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took out time from their busy schedule to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The actress took to social media to share adorable pictures of the duo. Along with the bunch of pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Wishing you & your loved one a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!". Fans flooded the comment section with heartwarming wishes and cute messages. One user wrote, "Arey collab kar lete guys. Dono ne alag alag kyun dala". Another user was too dramatic in expressing her happiness, "you should be careful what you post because I have asthma and you just took my breath away".

Her husband Ranveer Singh too shared the same pictures and wrote in the caption, "My Bappa's divine presence fill your home with love and positivity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of Jawan for her cameo appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan has grossed over Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office. She will be next seen alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shruti Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD. The film is scheduled for 2024 release. She also has another project titled Fighter with Hrithik Roshan

Whereas Ranveer Singh who was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt was a commercial success. He will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3. The previous parts were played by Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar's franchise.

