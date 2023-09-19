Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in eco-friendly way, shares pictures on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Ganesh Chaturthi is India's one of the most favorite holidays amongst all and people cherish and love Ganapati baba. Bollywood celebrities too welcome bappa to their homes with much fervor and happiness. Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa like always, this year celebrated in an eco-friendly manner. Rajkummar Rao took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home. Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Ganapati Bappa Moraya. Wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh Bless us All." #EcoFriendlyGanapati @patralekhaa

Fans thronged the comment section and wished the two actors on the festival and sent them warm regards. Many others also wished the couple happiness and love and how they looked adorable and good together in the pictures. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in November 2021. They have previously worked together in Hansal Mehta's 2014 film CityLights.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the series Guns and Gulaabs opposite Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav among others. , Patralekhaa was last seen in the TV series Aar Ya Paar alongside Sumeet Vyas, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Shilpa Shukla among others.

