Mirzapur star Vikrant Massey to embrace parenthood with wife Sheetal Thakur? Here's what we know

Mirzapur star Vikrant Massey is all set to embark on the parenthood journey with his wife Sheetal Thakur. The couple, who got married in February 2022, is expecting their first child, ETimes reported. However, the couple has not officially announced the same on their social media handles.

For those who are late to the story, Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey tied the knot in an intimate wedding in 2022. The duo fell in love with each other while shooting a web series and dated for quite some time. They got married in 2019 and moved in together in 2021. In an old interview, Vikrant Massey opened up about getting married to Sheetal Thakur and mentioned that she felt a lot different after her wedding. He also stated that he married his best friend and couldn't have asked for more.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey was last seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the mystery thriller follows the story of a young woman looking for her estranged father in her ancestral home. The story unfolds with shocking revelations.

He made his Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the 2013 film Lootera. He went on to do films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Half Girlfriend, A Death in the Gunj, and Chhapaak. However, his breakthrough performances were in the Prime Video series Mirzapur and Broken But Beautiful. The actor will be next seen in 12th Fail and also has Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba lined up in his kitty.

On the other hand, Sheetal Thakur made her acting debut with the 2016 Punjabi film Bambukat. In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with Brij Mohan Amar Rahe. She also starred in her husband Vikrant Massey in Broken But Beautiful.

