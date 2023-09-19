Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan to Dhanush, celebs welcome Bappa

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM CHARAN Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ram Charan's house

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Lord Ganesh is commonly invoked at the commencement of significant endeavors, ceremonies, or ventures to seek his blessings and to remove any obstacles that may hinder success. His distinctive elephant-headed form symbolises intellect and wisdom, both crucial qualities for overcoming challenges. This year, the celebration starts from September 19. Several south celebrities welcomed Ganpati Bappa at home to commence the festival.

Many celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Ram Charan, and others, took to their social media platforms to showcase how they celebrated the festival. They shared images, extended heartfelt wishes, and conveyed messages seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings and wisdom through their posts.

Actor Mahesh Babu shared a picture of the Ganapati idol kept at his home and wrote, "Wishing you all a happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May the year ahead be guided by the wisdom of Lord Ganesha."

Ram Charan, who recently welcomed his first child with Upasana Konidela, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family in a grand manner. He shared pictures from the celebrations with his extended family.

This year, the festival held a special significance for the family as it was their first celebration since the birth of their baby girl, Klin Kaara Konidela. Sharing the photos, Ram Charan wrote, "Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to all. With the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara, I pray that all the problems will be removed from the lives and good luck will come to everyone. This time is special...Celebrating first Ganesh Chavithi with little 'clean kara.' Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL! Celebrating the First Festival with the little 'Klin Kaara this year."

Varun Tej and his fiancée Lavanya Tripathi marked their first Ganesh Chaturthi celebration together by joining the former's parents for the festivities.

'Pushpa' actor, Allu Arjun also brought home Lord Ganesha and wished fans on the celebratory occasion. His wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, also took to Instagram Stories to share a picture with Allu Arjun from the celebrations.

Dhanush celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his sons Linga and Yatra. They performed puja at his home and wished fans on the occasion. He expressed, "Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi."

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturth is a prominent Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity associated with wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. It holds significance in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh and is marked by elaborate celebrations. Temples are adorned with flowers and lights, attracting devotees seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings.

