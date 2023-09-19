Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images of Ganpati Bappa to share on Facebook and WhatsApp

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity associated with wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. It holds significance in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh and is marked by elaborate celebrations. Temples are adorned with flowers and lights, attracting devotees seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings. This year, Hindus will welcome Lord Ganesh on September 19.

Ganesh Puja is deeply ingrained in India's rich cultural heritage, and it is celebrated in different parts of the country. This festival serves as a platform to exhibit the nation's traditional music, dance, and age-old rituals, adding to its cultural significance. To facilitate this, we provide Ganesh Chaturthi messages and high-definition images that you can share with friends, family, and colleagues on social platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and more.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Wishes, Facebook & WhatsApp Status

* May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with peace and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone!

* On this auspicious day, may Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your path and fill your life with happiness and good fortune. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* With the blessing of Lord Ganapati, may you receive success in all your endeavours!

* Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha! Let's celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with joy and happiness.

* May Lord Ganapati always give you many reasons to be happy. Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka removes all obstacles and shower you with bounties. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!

* May Lord Ganesh bless you with wisdom, prosperity, and success in all your endeavors. Happy Ganesh Puja!

* May the rhythmic beats of the dhols and the sound of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' fill your heart with joy this Ganesh Chaturthi. Have a wonderful celebration!

* May your happiness be as large as Ganesh's appetite,

May your life be as long as his trunk,

May your troubles become as small as his small,

May all your moments be as sweet as his laddoos.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!

* May Lord VighnaVinayaka,

Remove all your obstacles,

And visits you with luck!

A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Images and Statuses

