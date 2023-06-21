John Abraham & Sharvari Wagh begin filming for action-packed thriller Vedaa in Rajasthan | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER ohn Abraham and Sharwari Wagh begin shooting for their upcoming film Vedaa

After the massive success of Pathaan, John Abraham, is all set to star in an upcoming action-packed thriller titled Vedaa opposite Sharvari Wagh. The actor took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the sets with the whole team as they begin rolling. Along with the series of photos, he wrote in the caption, “Lights, camera, and action! Vedaa hits the floors. Get ready to witness adrenalin-pumping action in our next, #Vedaa with #Sharvari, directed by @nikhiladvani, produced by @Zeestudios @EmmayEntertain & @johnabrahament.

In the picture, we can see John in all-black attire. He looks dapper in a black tee and black pants while Sharvari looks stunning in a black top and blue denim. As the team embarked on this exciting venture, they aim to deliver an edge-of-your-seat cinematic experience.

Speaking about the upcoming project, John Abraham said that “I am looking forward to giving my all for his project. This riveting story will leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me. I am honored to play the part and excited for kickstarting this journey”.

Sharvari, who has been dubbed as a star in the making in Bollywood, shared her excitement to be directed by Nikhil Advani. She said that Nikhil sir is one of the most disruptive voices in Indian cinema and I feel lucky to be directed by him so early in my career. I would like to thank him for trusting me with a titular role as Vedaa. It’s a privilege to work with John Abraham and I am sure I will get to learn a lot from him on this journey. I love the entire Emmay Entertainment team and I want to thank them for nurturing me creatively with this film. I’m super excited about filming Vedaa.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. This will be the second time that John will be seen collaborating with Nikkhil after Batla House. Vedaa is written by Aseem Arora and is slated to release next year.

