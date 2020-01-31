Jitendra Kumar has this to say about kissing Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Just like any other Ayushmann Khurrana film, ​Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan too created a buzz for its theme. Ever since the trailer was released, his fans could not stop themselves from praising him as well as his co-actor Jitendra Kumar's onscreen timing. But the main highlight of the trailer happened to be the kiss that happened in the film between two actors. Jeetu, as he is popularly known as opens up finally about how he got the film and also about how he felt while kissing the 'dream Girl' actor.

In a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, the actor who made his Bollywood debut through Gone Kesh said, "When I heard the narration, I realised how simply things were explained to the families in the narrative. I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of the film. I discovered later that even Ayushmann had been lobbying to get me on board."

Further talking about Ayushmann, Kumar says that even though he was a big music lover but after meeting Khurrana he realized that he knew nothing about it. He reveals that the actor was quite impressed with him when he introduced him to a Malayalam film called Kumbalangi Nights.

Talking about the kiss, Jitendra said, "I am a reserved person, but Ayushmann made me comfortable. He is easy to work with and is quite friendly."

Coming back to the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar and will hit theatres on February 21, 2020. The film shows Ayushmann and Jitendra playing the role of a homosexual pair. Apart from the two actors, the film also features Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Manurishi Chaddha. Actress Bhumi Pednekar will be seen making a guest appearance in the film.

Watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer here:

