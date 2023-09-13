Jawan: Keerthy Suresh and Atlee's wife Priya groove to Chaleya song, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Keerthy Suresh with Atlee's wife Priya

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan craze doesn't seem to end. The latest person to join the bandwagon of Jawan fans is none other than Telugu actress Keerthy Suresh. The actress took to social media to share a reel grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's romantic track Chaleya. Keerthy Suresh is seen in the clip dancing to the perfect hook step of Chaleya with Atlee's wife Priya. The end is more funny when Atlee with his cute pet dog interrupts them. Sharing the video, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Just for fun! Don't miss the end (sometimes I just get too excited) @priyaatlee @atlee47 #beckypapa".

After dropping the reel, Sanya Malhotra wrote, "and the end with a laughing emoji". Varun Dhawan too dropped a heart emoji. Fans too enjoyed their reel. One user wrote, "Super dance". Another wrote, "Atlee casually walking the dog".

Meanwhile, Jawan is unstoppable at the box office and has grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide. The worldwide domination of Shah Rukh Khan continues with Jawan and is doing exceptional business all over the world.

Keerthy Suresh is a prominent actress who has worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She is the daughter of film producer G.Suresh Kumar and Menaka G.Suresh. She was last seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar. She has upcoming Tamil projects including Siren, Raghu Thatha, Revolver Rita, and Kannivedi among others.

