Mrunal Thakur and Nani's Hi Nanna to release first track soon, watch teaser

Mrunal Thakur and Nani's Hi Nanna will soon be releasing its first song from the film. Nani took to social media to give a glimpse of the first track. He shared a small clip of him and Mrunal Thakur from the song and wrote in the caption, "This album will sweep you off your feet :) Let's start with a song for now. #HiNanna...Stay Tuned". As soon as the teaser of the song was dropped, fans were excited about it and thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "Song gonna be a blockbuster..Feels so good". Another wrote, "soulful melody loading". "Stunning cinematography", wrote the third user. With a lot of buzz already among fans due to the collaboration of Nani and Mrunal Thakur, fans are eagerly waiting for the song to be released soon.

The music for Hi Nanna is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab and the lyrics are by Ananth Sriram and Krishna Kanth.

Directed by Shouryuv, Hi Nanna will be released in theatres on December 21 this year. The film is produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and is bankrolled by Vyra Entertainments. Hi Nanna will also feature Baby Kiara Khanna in a crucial role.

