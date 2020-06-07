Javed Akhtar becomes first Indian to win Richard Dawkins Award; Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza & others congratulate

Sunday, June 07, 2020
     
Bollywood writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has won the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020. He is the first Indian to bag the award for critical thinking, advancing human progress and humanist values.

New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2020 17:12 IST
Bollywood writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has won the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020. He is the first Indian to bag the award for critical thinking, advancing human progress and humanist values. Be it on social media or sessions in different cities, Akhtar has been vocal about various topics and put forward his views. Reacting to the news, Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi said, "He is the only Indian ever (to win the award). Previous recipients include Bill Maher and Christopher Hitchens. It is a huge honour."

The award has been presented since 2003, and is named after English evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins. Actress Dia Mirza, directed Nikkhil Advani and other also congratulated the veteran writer through social media posts. Dia Mirza wrote, "Javed Akhtar Saab has won the the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking, holding religious dogma upto scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values. He is the only Indian to have won this award! @Javedakhtarjadu Congratulations! You make us proud."

Nikkhil Advani tweeted, "Congratulations @Javedakhtarjadu for standing tall in the face of injustice and adversity. You are shining example to us all." Urmila Matondkar also congratulated him through a tweet.

 

 

