Janhvi Kapoor wishes daddy Boney kapoor on birthday; shares adorable childhood pictures

Social media has been flooded with love and wishes from his fans and followers as the renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor turned a year old on Wednesday. The filmmaker is celebrating his 65th birthday. One such special wish arrived from Boney kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who penned a sweet note on Instagram with an adorable throwback post which will make you go 'awww.'

With her post, the actress took us down the memory lane as she shared endearing pics from her childhood days. The post has three childhood pics of Janhvi with her daddy while in of the post we can see her mother--late Sridevi. The first picture featured the father-daughter duo cutting the cake together. In the caption, the Dhadak actress called her father the best and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best. I love u” followed by a heart emoticon.

Soon the post got received love and heart emojis from the fans around. A user wrote "Aap kitni jaida cute ho." Another said "Ma’am you are so beautiful."

Wishing Boney Kapoor a fan wrote "Happy Birthday to you boney Kapoor ji."

Meanwhile, actor Sanjay Kapoor also shared a beautiful post for Boney on Instagram. He posted a few family pictures with Boney Kapoor. In the first pic, the filmmaker was seen posing with all his siblings including Sanjay, Anil Kapoor and Reema Marwah. He captioned the post as “Happy birthday brother”.

Soon Bhagyashree commented on the Sanjay's post and wrote, “Happy Birthday.”

