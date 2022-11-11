Janhvi Kapoor recreates Deepika Padukone's iconic 'Om Shanti Om' scene | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor recreates Deepika's iconic scene

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with the 2018 release Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter, and since then she has starred in several films. Over the years, she has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. The actress is one of the most loved actresses of this generation. Janhvi is one of those star kids of tinsel town, who has made a unique identity in the industry due to her excellence in a very short span of time. The actress is quite active on social media and never fails to entertain fans with her quirky videos. Now, she has shared another video in which she is seen recreating the iconic chandelier scene from Deepika Padukone's debut film, 'Om Shanti Om.'

The Roohi actress does not miss a chance to have fun on her sets and turn them into a laughter riot. On Friday, the actress took to her social media and shared a video that shows her being all dramatic and goofy at the same time. In this video, Jhanvi Kapoor stands in a room, pointing upwards and says that 'Shanti's corpse will be found under this chandelier...' After this, the camera pans towards the floor, and then her friend is seen lying there. At the same time, loud laughter can be heard in the background.

The video left the netizens in splits and they jammed the comment section reacting to it. Speaking about the look, the Mili actress looked absolutely stunning dressed in a silver glittering fishcut gown.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently starred in the survival thriller Mili. It is about a woman trapped inside a freezer who fights for her life. The film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor. Apart from this, she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. At the same time, his film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan is also waiting for release.

