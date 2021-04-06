Janhvi Kapoor has the best reply for Arjun Kapoor's 'spot the difference' pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR, JANHVI KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday shared a set of amusing pictures on Instagram and asked fans to spot the difference. While many came up with innovative replies, his sister Janhvi Kapoor stole the show with her epic response. "Can you spot the difference!" Arjun had captioned the photos. Responding to it, Janhvi commented on the post writing, "First photo is when you think I’m done doing kathak by the dining table second photo is when I start again.” Likewise, "Change in smile and eye expressions," a wrote a user defining the difference between the pics, another guessed if there's a change in his eyebrows.

On the work front, Janhvi's film Roohi has hit the theaters. The Hardik Mehta directorial also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma was the first major big screen release from Bollywood after theatres reopened amid the global Covid pandemic. The film co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has opened to mixed critical response.

Apart from this, Janhvi has just wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film "Good Luck Jerry". The film is produced by Anand L. Rai, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. It also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Arjun, on the other hand, saw the release of his film Sandeep and Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra in theaters. He currently awaits the digital release of his upcoming cross-border love story featuring Rakul Preet Singh. He will also be seen in the horror-comedy "Bhoot Police".

