Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMJACKIESHROFF Jackie Shroff Birthday: Do you know Jaggu Dada wanted to be a chef? Know how his Bollywood journey started

Actor Jackie Shroff is one of the most celebrated actors of his time. Born on February 1, 1957, the actor turns 64 years old today. Jackie is a versatile actor who has portrayed various roles during his four decades-long Bollywood career. Recently, Jackie made his mark even in the web world. His stellar performance in the web series Criminal Justice cannot go unnoticed. Jackie is not only an amazing actor but also a doting husband and a father. His collaboration with his son Tiger Shroff in the 2020 movie Baaghi 3 was lauded by one and all.

The story of Jackie's life is not less than a masala Bollywood movie. As the renowned actor turns a year older, let us have a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actor:

Jackie was born in Gujarat and his father was an astrologer. While he was a little boy, his father had predicted that he is going to be a huge star. Jackie's real name is Jaikishen Kakubhai Shroff. He was given a screen name Jackie by director and producer Subhash Ghai when he launched him in his 1993 film Hero.

Initially, Jackie wanted to be a chef apprentice in the Taj hotel but he was rejected as he did not have the required qualification and degree. Later on he tried his luck for Air India flight attendant but even there he could not qualify due to lack of minimum education.

Jackie's entry into films wasn't less than a miracle. One day when he was waiting for a bus at the bus stop, a man came to him and asked him if he would be interested in doing modeling. Since Jackie was not earning at that time he spontaneously responded that he will do it if he is going to be paid. So from here his journey towards stardom began.

Jackie and his wife are childhood lovebirds. They met at each other when they were just 13 years old. Ayesha who belongs to a royal family was in complete awe of him. After dating for a long time, the actor married his lady love.

Jackie's love story is not that simple too. He was in love with another girl, who had gone to US for her studies. When Ayesha confessed her feelings for him the actor revealed the truth to her. Interestingly, Ayesha asked Jackie to let her write a letter to his girlfriend in the US that they both could get married to Jackie and live together.

Indeed, Jackie's life had been a roller coaster but he emerged as a star with flying colors.

We wish Jackie Shroff a very Happy Birthday!