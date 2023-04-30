Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKAMANDANNA It's a wrap for Rashmika Mandanna’s Rainbow schedule. See BTS pics

On Saturday, actor Rashmika Mandanna completed the first schedule of her next movie "Rainbow." The actor uploaded photographs from the shoot and wrote a lengthy statement for the crew. Rashmika posted a few behind-the-scenes photos and footage from the movie sets on Instagram. From a selfie with Dev Mohan, a site for a scenery shoot, time with her mother and sister, to her very first photo from the Rainbow set. The squad was thanked for their efforts.

`Pushpa` actor wrote, "Guys sorry I went missing for awhile..that`s Cz we were mostly shooting in no network areas.. but guyzzzz our first schedule wrap of #rainbow. Thankyou #rainbow team for your hard workkkkk.. you guys are awesome! (Ok now ps: it`s a bit confusing.. so it`s it`s for those who actually want to know )"

She provided specifics regarding the shooting's sites. Rashmika continued, "Munnar came in third for where we shot. Chennai was first, followed by Kodaikanal. everything about my recent days. Okay, I put in too much effort for this post.

The director of the Tamil-Telugu film "Rainbow" is Shantharuban. In the film, Dev Mohan, who previously collaborated with Samantha on "Shaakuntalam," will portray the male lead. Justin Prabhakaran will provide the musical score. Shantharuban wrote and directed the film. Rashmika hopes to bring "Rainbow," an emotional journey, to life on screen.

