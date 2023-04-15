Saturday, April 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Ishaan Khatter teases with a shirtless mirror selfie flaunting his chiseled abs | Photo

Ishaan Khatter teases with a shirtless mirror selfie flaunting his chiseled abs | Photo

Actor Ishaan Khatter has set the temperature soaring with his new shirtless picture, where he is seen flaunting his well-chiseled body.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: April 15, 2023 13:54 IST
Ishaan Khatter
Image Source : TWITTER/ISHAANKHATTERFANPAGES Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter has set the temperature soaring with his new shirtless photo, where he is seen flaunting his well-chiselled body, surely acting as a source of motivation. Taking to Instagram handle, the actor dropped a picture of him flaunting his toned abs. he posted a mirror selfie, wherein he is seen looking into the camera as he strikes a pose in just black pants. However, he did caption the picture.

Ishaan is very focused when it comes to his workout regimen. He likes to plan his workout outdoors and loves to try different forms including rock climbing, dance, weight lifting, and callisthenics. See his latest post here:

India Tv - Ishaan Khatter

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAAN KHATTERIshaan Khatter

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen in a war drama titled 'Pipaa'. Recently, the makers quashed the reports that claimed the film will not release in theatres. In a statement, the makers Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kamal Gianchandani clarified that they were not approached for comment by a news portal before publishing an article titled "Pipped for an OTT release." 

They also said that the official release date will be announced soon."This is in regard to an article that appeared in a newspaper publication yesterday with the headline 'Pipped for an OTT release', which made some completely unsubstantiated assertions about supposed issues between the producers of PIPPA and multiplex operators, causing PIPPA to allegedly opt for an OTT release. Neither the producers nor any multiplex operator/s were approached for comment before the publication of this article," the statement read."

ALSO READ: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Priyanka Chopra for addressing Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy as 'South Asian'

RSVP and Roy Kapur Films have no ongoing issues with multiplex operators. Any rumours or articles suggesting otherwise are baseless and unfounded. We are all committed to working together to bring quality content to audiences in cinemas across India. Pippa is a film that has been made for the big screen and an official announcement about the release date will be made soon," the statement further read.

'Pippa' is set in 1971 against the backdrop of one of the largest refugee migrations in modern history that then led to the liberation and formation of a country is a story that must be told and we can't wait to unravel the scale of this epic movie to audiences worldwide." 

Related Stories
Mira Rajput slaps brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter while recreating 'Dil Chahta Hai' scene with Shahid

Mira Rajput slaps brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter while recreating 'Dil Chahta Hai' scene with Shahid

Phone Bhoot on OTT: When & Where to watch Katrina Kaif's film, Subscription, Review, Trailer & more

Phone Bhoot on OTT: When & Where to watch Katrina Kaif's film, Subscription, Review, Trailer & more

Ishaan Khatter bags international project; joins Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple

Ishaan Khatter bags international project; joins Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple

In the film, Ishaan will be seen playing Captain Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on India's eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, Variety reported. The film's title is a reference to the Russian amphibious tank called the PT-76, popularly known as 'Pippa', which features prominently in the film. 

Ishaan will also be seen in the international project 'The Perfect Couple'. The series is an official adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel. Apart from them, the series also stars Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isac, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt shake hands with paps; blush as they wished them on first wedding anniversary

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News