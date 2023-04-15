Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Priyanka Chopra for addressing Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy as 'South Asian'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adnan Siddiqui and Priyanka Chopra

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slammed Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for addressing Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy as 'South Asian'. The actress recently congratulated Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy on becoming the first woman of colour and to be directing a Star Wars film. While doing so, she addressed the director as 'South Asian'."First person of colour and first woman to direct a 'Star Wars' film...and she's South Asian!! What a historic moment @sharmeenobaidchinoy. So so proud of you my friend! May the force be with you!" Priyanka wrote on her Instagram stories.

Following Priyanka's appreciation post for Sharmeen, Adnan Siddiqui, who made his Bollywood debut with Sridevi in Mom, took to his social media and criticised the Citadel star for her negligence. He wrote, "With due respect, @priyankachopra Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was recently in the news after she opened up about leaving Bollywood due to dirty politics. She said in a podcast that she thought she was being squeezed in Bollywood and wasn't receiving the work she wanted because she 'had beef' with some people in the industry. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple | Photos

Ahead of the global debut of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood project in which she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. The movie will go on floors in May. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the script has been penned by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec. The film is described as "Air Force One meets Midnight Run."

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller definitely promise an action-packed journey. The first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes. Citadel follows elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel’s fall. It sees the two protagonists build new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out Nadia, his former partner, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love, the official synopsis read. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra to share screen space with John Cena, Idris Elba in next action film, title REVEALED

