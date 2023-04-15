Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt shake hands with paps; blush as they wished them on first wedding anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently marked one year of their marriage. After dating each other for quite some time, the couple tied the knot on 14 April 2022 in an intimate ceremony. On the celebratory occasion, the duo stepped out to look at their under-construction house in Mumbai. In the pictures, Alia was seen blushing while Ranbir greeted paparazzi who wished them on their wedding anniversary. She also gave him a side hug.

For the outing, Ranbir was seen wearing a grey t-shirt and pants and his wife on the other hand was seen wearing a white tee and a pair of black jeans. Alia completed her look with gold hoop earrings.

Earlier, on Friday, Alia took to Instagram to share some unseen romantic photos with Ranbir. The actress also dropped a picture from her proposal diaries. Sharing them, Alia wrote, "happy day" as the caption. For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film 'Brahmastra'. The first picture from Alia's post happens to be from the couple's Haldi ceremony. The next shot features Ranbir proposing to Alia in Masai Mara and the third one is a greyscale picture of the couple.

Last year (2022) became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir. The couple has not disclosed the face of Raha yet.

What's next for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia is all set to star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

