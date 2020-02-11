Is Neha Kakkar getting married to Aditya on Indian Idol 11? Udit Narayan finally reveals the truth

Lovers are these days busy preparing Valentine's Day and the fans of singer Neha Kakkar are busy finding out about the reality behind her wedding rumours with Aditya Narayan. The two are seen together on the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 11 as a judge and host. It all began when Udit Narayan and 'Kaala Chashma' singer's parents graced the show where they announced the wedding of the two. Ever since then, talks have been doing round that the adorable duo will get hitched on February 14 this year. As if it wasn't enough, their close relatives and their actions on various social media platforms added fuel to the fire.

However, it seems as if their fans are soon going to get a shock as Aditya's father has finally addressed the rumours in an interview with a leading entertainment portal and has called it a mere publicity gimmick. Talking about the same, the senior Narayan said, "Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us."

Further, he said, "I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu." Recently, Neha and Aditya shared pictures of half hearts made by their hands. Not only this, but a video of Ms Kakkar even went viral where she was seen wearing 'wedding bangles' and singing the song 'yaad piya ki.'

Udit Narayan has always been fond of the 'Kar Gayi Chull' singer as previously he told Navbharat times, "Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs."

Neha and Aditya were recently spotted in Goa where they were shooting for an upcoming song 'Goa Beach' with Tony Kakkar. Take a glimpse of the song here:

Coming back to Neha's personal life, she was previously dating Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli with whom she broke up in December 2018. After the splitsville, the 'chota packet bada dhamaka' was seen crying during various live and reality shows in which she appeared. Not only this, she even went into depression and revealed that she will never fall in love again in her life.

