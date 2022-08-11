Is Aamir Khan superstitious? Actor wears same shirt on Laal Singh Chaddha's screening, Trailer launch, B'day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan did not leave any stone unturned to promote his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is surely very special for the actor due to many reasons. It seems like Aamir Khan even resorted to his lucky charm, the pink shirt. Just like some people have a lucky number, a lucky colour, some people change the spellings of their names, similarly, Aamir Khan has a lucky attire. Aamir has, this year, worn a white T-shirt and layered it with a pink shirt on three occasions and we think it could be his lucky charm.

Aamir was seen being the perfect host at the star-studded premiere of his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on Wednesday night. He looked quite dapper in a white T-shirt layered under a pink shirt. However, we couldn't help but notice that he wore the same outfit at the trailer launch of the film. And prior to that, on his 57th birthday in March this year. Coincidence? We don't think so.

Take a look:

Image Source : ANIAamir Khan at Laal Singh Chaddha screening

Image Source : ANIAamir Khan at trailer launch

Image Source : ANIAamir Khan's Birthday

Well, actors have made every event so grand with perfect outfits and styling that it's difficult to wrap our head around the fact that Aamir repeated his pink shirt for the third time on the premiere of his own film! Fans also believe that it could be because he considers this outfit lucky. If not lucky, kudos to the actor for showcasing his simplicity by not giving much importance to a designer outfit. If not anything, he did give a message that he just wanted to be himself at the event.

Aamir is known to choose comfort over fashionable outfits. Even on 'Koffee With Karan' he was very casually dressed up and owned it! He also said on the show that he doesn't care about clothes and brands more and that he likes to dress in comfortable clothes.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Speaking about 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film hit the theatres on Thursday. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Academy award-winning film 'Forrest Gump' that had actor Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Also read: Anjali Arora breaks down into tears talking about alleged MMS video, says 'izzat ke saath mat khelo'

-with ANI inputs

Latest Entertainment News