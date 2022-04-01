Irrfan Khan's son Babil reveals mom Sutapa 'sacrificed career' for late actor but he didn't give her credit

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K Irrfan Khan's son Babil and his wife Sutapa Sikdar

Bollywood's one of the finest actor Irrfan Khan is not amongst us today but his son Babil seems to be following his footsteps and continuing his legacy of acting. Babil who is soon going to make his acting debut with Qala recently revealed how his mother Sutapa Sikdar sacrificed her own career so that Irrfan could work. Breaking his silence on his mom's sacrifices, Babil told GQ in an interview, “She ­sacrificed her career to raise us and make sure Baba’s work continued uninterrupted. And let me tell you, she’s a very ambitious woman. It takes a lot to put your ambitions aside for your partner, for your children. It must’ve killed her to do it and yet she did. Baba was Baba because Mumma was Mumma. He’d be nothing without her. And I don’t think she gets enough ­credit. Not even from Baba."

Indeed, Groucho Marx has rightly said, "Behind every successful man is a woman, behind her is his wife."

He further revealed that it was only during his last days of sickness that he acknowledged her sacrifices, "It was only after his sickness that he acknowledged the scale of her contribution towards his success."

Sutapa and Irrfan fell in love during their college days at the National School of Drama. They got married in 1995.

For the unversed, Irrfan brought recognition to the Hindi Cinema on the international front by doing some of the brilliant acts in Hollywood. He died in Mumbai in April 2020 at the age of 54. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, a rare form of cancer that attacks various parts of the body.

Meanwhile, Babil's debut film will also star Bulbul fame, Tripti Damri. He will also be seen in a film on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, The Railway Man.