Image Source : FACEBOOK/SUTAPA SIKDAR Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan, asks 'How is it up there? Do you still forget birthdays?'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar celebrated her birthday on Saturday. Reminiscing Irrfan's habit of forgetting birthdays Sutapa shared an emotional post. She took to her Facebook account and wrote, "You could never remember birthdays..off-late you were kind of embarrassed of that.. This was about this world and its ways... Do you remember today in the world with some other energies.. How is it up there? You always wondered when you were in this world always about the other world ..do you still forget birthdays?"

She also shared a rare picture with Irrfan and continued, "attaching a photo when you forgot again. Sending you tightest hug," she added.

Earlier, their son Babil had also shared unseen pictures of his mother and captioned it, "It's my queen's birthday."

Recently, Sutapa and Babil made their first public appearance after Irrfan's death at the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Irrfan's film Paan Singh Tomar was screened at the event as a tribute to the actor.

Sutapa made an emotional speech during the event and said, "IFFI couldn't have chosen a better film. It talks about a race, an athlete. To quote Irrfan's dialogue from the film, 'you have to finish the race. Whether you lose or win. You have to touch the finish line.' Irrfan's finish line came too soon. But he played well. We are proud of you Irrfan".

Irrfan died in Mumbai in April 2020 at the age of 54. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, a rare form of cancer that attacks various parts of the body.