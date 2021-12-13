Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.ADDICTED Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar talks about struggles of single mothers, warns Babil as he begins shooting

Following his late father's footsteps, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has announced his second project, 'The Railway Men.' As he kickstarted the shoot of YRF web series, his mother Sutapa Sikdar took to social media and expressed happiness over her son's new journey. Sutapa wrote about the struggles of a single mother and warned Babil that her standards are 'very high' and she will not be easily pleased after having spent three decades with a legend like Irrfan.

Sharing the poster of 'The Railway Men', she wrote "So this week my son started shooting. I am mighty exhilarated for this Babil Khan kid. I am a little late to share this but I wanted to tell all the single mothers that parenting is tough, especially if your child is used to both the parents for 21 years of their life, but it is not impossible (Applauding all single mothers)."

Calling herself ‘the most difficult critic’, she added "Sorry son, but sharing my world with a legend all my life (30 years, factually. Lifetime, emotionally. Eternity, spiritually) has got my standards very high. I don’t want to frighten you and overburden you, we have social media for that. I want to remind you, as baba said and rightly so, that I am the most difficult critic to please."

"You are beginning baccha and your hard work is the first tick I am happy to give. I know you are overwhelmed with the amazing cast of the series at the same time feel lucky to be able to learn from the best. But truly I happily put the second tick as I see you in the poster with seasoned actors, still just being there not trying extra or faking but actually looking at something to do with the premise of the show. Even if it’s just a poster. All the best, give it your soul but don’t be in a hurry to get those right ticks because trying, failing and then getting it right is the trick. You can never hurry your father’s legacy. @babil.i.k #singlemothers #newbreedofactors #YRF #Railwaymen," Sutapa concluded the post.

Apart from Babil, The Railway Men features R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma. The Yash Raj Films' (YRF) maiden OTT series is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. As a salute to the people who saved scores of lives, YRF announced this project on the same day that this tragedy had struck Bhopal 37 years back. It is being directed by filmmaker Shiv Rawail.