Inside pictures from Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna and Ivor McCray's engagement ceremony 

Ananya Panday's cousin and internet sensation Alanna Panday got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCray in a star studded ceremony at her Mumbai residence. After dating for two years, the couple recently announced their engagement in the Maldives and on November 13, Alanna and Ivor exchanged rings. Salman Khan's family, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu and many other celebs were present at their stunning pre-wedding ceremony. Alanna looked beautiful in a grey gown matched with a statement necklace and drop earrings with her hair left loose, on the other hand, Ivor was in a white sherwani.

Taking to their social media, Alanna and her mother Deanne Panday shared glimpses from the special day. Alanna and McCray posed together for the pictures. One of the pictures had Deanne posing with Lara Dutta, who looked pretty in a pink saree. Lara's husband Mahesh Bhupathi also accompanied her to the party. Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana also who joined in the celebrations.

Wishing Alanna and Ivor, Bipasha Basu on her Instagram Stories, wrote, "Celebrating love. Together forever. Congratulations." For the party, the actress opted for a pink sequinned suit.

Meanwhile, Alanna and Ivor got engaged while they were holidaying in the Maldives. Sharing the news on the internet, Alanna wrote, "Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!"

Sharing a picture of himself and Alanna kissing, Ivor shared "Two years ago on this exact day was our very first date. I knew it would be easier to hide my intentions on this day. You were expecting a quiet dinner but I convinced you we had an anniversary photoshoot and just stumbled upon this glowing heart in the sand. As we approached the set up, my heart was beating like a drum. My palms completely sweaty. Knowing that any moment you could catch on. When we walked out to the middle of the heart, we hugged and it finally hit you. You asked, ‘Did you do this?’ The sound of your cry made me completely break. I was so present in the moment that it didn’t even feel real. I know it’s cliche to say time stopped but it truly did. Love is everything and I love you Alanna."