Shilpa Shetty breaks glass bottle on Rohit Shetty's arm, warns 'panga nahin lene ka'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty warns Rohit Shetty

The upcoming episode of India's Got Talent Season 9 will see filmmaker Rohit Shetty as a guest judge. Shilpa Shetty, who appears alongside veteran actress Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah, and writer Manoj Muntashir as a judge, asks for the movie from Sooryavanshi director in 'his way'. Shilpa shared a hilarious Behind-the-scene video from the show's set in which she breaks a glass bottle on Rohit's arm. As the actress tries to get Rohit Shetty's attention, she is being ignored by the filmmaker who is talking to Badshah.

The incident doesn't go well with her and she screamed, "Aata majhi satakli", and broke a glass bottle on Rohit’s arm, leaving him in shock. She then yells at him, saying "Picture do mujhe! (Offer me a film.)" Rohit asked if she had gone crazy. He replies, "Pagal hai kya? mera suit kharab kar diya (Are you mad? You have spoiled my suit).

No, the actress did not stop here, as Badshah made a silly joke about how many photographs ('picture'), Shilpa Shetty wanted, she pats the remaining bottle on Badshah’s arm. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she captioned it as, "Garam zhaali ketli Aata Majhi Satakli Maine baatli Panga nahin lene ka… Phod di maine baatli Panga nahin lene ka… kyaaaa!?"

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently announced her new film titled 'Sukhee'. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms! Directed by @random_amusements."

The upcoming film will be helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like, 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others. For the unversed, Shilpa recently made her comeback to the silver screen after a gap of many years with the comedy-drama 'Hungama 2'.