IIFA 2023: Vicky Kaushal joins Abhishek Bachchan as co-host; know awards date and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vicky Kaushal joins Abhishek Bachchan as IIFA 2023 co-host

IIFA Awards 2023: The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) Weekend and Awards returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on 26th and 27th May 2023. The highly anticipated two-day celebration will mark the 23rd Edition of the event and is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities, and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”. The celebration will see National Award-Winning actor Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan assuming IIFA Awards hosting duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Vicky Kaushal said, “I feel hugely privileged, my journey with IIFA goes back by seven years to my first film, Masaan when I won the Best Debut Award, followed by Best Supporting Actor for Sanju and Best Actor for Sardar Udham last year. I can’t wait to be back to take centre stage as IIFA Awards host along with Abhishek Bachchan.”

Abhishek Bachchan added, “I'm ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd Edition of IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me and it gives me immense pleasure to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range that Indian cinema has to offer. With IIFA’s gigantic global fan following it is indeed an annual pilgrimage and an absolute honour to entertain and meet the fans there and connect with them globally. I look forward to hosting the IIFA Awards. See you all there!”

The annual event which raises a toast to the best talents in Indian cinema, brings together dignitaries and film enthusiasts from across the world. The IIFA magic will escalate with LIVE performances by other Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon.

Latest Entertainment News