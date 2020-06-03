Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan reveals the reason behind Jaadu's extra thumb in Koi... Mil Gaya. Can you guess it?

There's no doubt about the fact that Koi Mil Gaya was the favourite film of almost every 90s kids who watched it. The Rakesh Roshan directorial starring Hrithik Roshan and Priety Zinta in lead roles was a completely new genre and revolved around the story of a boy Rohit who meets an alien, Jaadu after which his life completely changes. It was a blockbuster hit and went to have a sequel Krrish and became a franchise. But there is still a question which comes in the mind of many as to why Jaadu had an extra thumb. If you are one of those, then we have finally have an answer for you given directly by the actor himself.

It all happened when a Twitter user asked Hrithik the same question and he responded that the same was done in order to show a connection between Jaadu and Rohit. Further, he said that even though it didn't look good as everyone thought it would be but was done for Hrithik's character. For the unversed, Hrithik himself has an extra-thumb in real life. The tweet by the user read, "Watching Koi...Mil Gaya on TV and a weird observation... Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to Jadoo just like Rohit Mehra, which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters?"

Watching #KoiMilGaya on TV and a weird observation. Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to #Jadoo just like #RohitMehra (#HrithikRoshan), which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters? @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) June 2, 2020

Hrithik responded and wrote, "Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn't look as great as I wanted." The actor was impressed by his fan's observation and he wrote: "You have a good eye my friend. Stay safe."

Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn’t look as great as I wanted :) you have a good eye my friend . Stay safe . https://t.co/IFjZk9yDry — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 2, 2020

Soon, his fans started commenting on the same and showed their excitement. Have a look:

In the year 2018, the film completed 15 years and on the occasion Hrithik took to Instagram to share an extensive post and wrote about how he connected with the character Rohit. He shared, "Koi mil gaya gave birth to Krrish, and in a weird way playing Rohit gave birth to a newfound strength in myself. Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went thru as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that “is” was simply meant to be. He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses. And that being ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage."

The actor has been quarantining with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan. He was last seen in the film War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

