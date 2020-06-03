Hrithik Roshan reveals the reason behind Jaadu's extra thumb in Koi... Mil Gaya. Can you guess it?

Wednesday, June 03, 2020
     
Wondering why alien Jaadu in Hrithik Roshan's film Koi... Mil Gaya had an extra thumb? Here's the answer from Rohit himself. In the year 2018 when the film completed 15 years, Hrithik shared an extensive post and wrote about how he connected with his character.

New Delhi Updated on: June 03, 2020 12:24 IST
There's no doubt about the fact that Koi Mil Gaya was the favourite film of almost every 90s kids who watched it. The Rakesh Roshan directorial starring Hrithik Roshan and Priety Zinta in lead roles was a completely new genre and revolved around the story of a boy Rohit who meets an alien, Jaadu after which his life completely changes. It was a blockbuster hit and went to have a sequel Krrish and became a franchise. But there is still a question which comes in the mind of many as to why Jaadu had an extra thumb. If you are one of those, then we have finally have an answer for you given directly by the actor himself.

It all happened when a Twitter user asked Hrithik the same question and he responded that the same was done in order to show a connection between Jaadu and Rohit. Further, he said that even though it didn't look good as everyone thought it would be but was done for Hrithik's character. For the unversed, Hrithik himself has an extra-thumb in real life. The tweet by the user read, "Watching Koi...Mil Gaya on TV and a weird observation... Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to Jadoo just like Rohit Mehra, which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters?"

Hrithik responded and wrote, "Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn't look as great as I wanted." The actor was impressed by his fan's observation and he wrote: "You have a good eye my friend. Stay safe."

Soon, his fans started commenting on the same and showed their excitement. Have a look:

In the year 2018, the film completed 15 years and on the occasion Hrithik took to Instagram to share an extensive post and wrote about how he connected with the character Rohit. He shared, "Koi mil gaya gave birth to Krrish, and in a weird way playing Rohit gave birth to a newfound strength in myself. Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went thru as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that “is” was simply meant to be. He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses. And that being ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage."

Koi mil gaya gave birth to Krrish, and in a weird way playing Rohit gave birth to a newfound strength in myself. Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went thru as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that “is” was simply meant to be. He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses. And that being ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage. Another beautiful thing he taught me is never to assume what other people are thinking. He never did. Never tried to mind read others like we do so often in this age of sms and whatsapp. Rohit took things at face value or based on evidence. A good tip for today’s gen who should know that u can never really communicate the tone while typing the words. Today relationships are sometimes at the mercy of how the typed sentence is interpreted. 15 years ago jaadu happened in the theaters and another jaadu in my own life. So keep going. Others have said this before , I’m saying it now and you will say it one day looking back at the things that didn’t make sense. It’s all going to work out . I promise . On its 15th anniversary, I’m sharing a few of my favorite moments from the film. I want to thank all the people who were part of this amazing journey. Especially my dad n mom. And ofcourse thank you to all of you for the love u gave me. #15yearsofkoimilgaya #itsmagic #itsallgoingtoworkout #jaadu #ipromise

The actor has been quarantining with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan. He was last seen in the film War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

