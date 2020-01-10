Hrithik Roshan greets fans waiting outside his house despite being unwell. Watch video

Hrithik Roshan greeted his fans waiting outside his house

Star actor Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 46th birthday today. Birthday wishes for Hrithik have pouring in from his friends, family and fans. Hrithik's fans had gathered at his house in Mumbai to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar and wish him on his birthday. Hrithik too didn’t disappoint his fans waiting outside his house and greeted them from his balcony.

Hrithik reportedly wasn’t well, however, it didn’t stop him from greeting his fans and he chose to come to his balcony waved at his fans. Hrithik's gesture was admired by his fans and the incident was captured on camera.

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussane Khan also took to her Instagram to share pictures of Hrithik with their kids to wish him on his birthday. Sharing the pictures Sussane wrote, “Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know..

The couple with their entire modern family went on a vacation to welcome the new year

Hrithik is also completing his 20 years in Bollywood in 2020. Starting off with a dream debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in the year, Hrithik has delivered several hits the include the likes of Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar and others.

His last release War shattered all the box office records and went on to become the highest grosser of the year 2019. While Hrithik's fans can't wait to see him back on screen he hasn’t taken up any other project as yet.