Here's how Parineeti Chopra kickstarted wedding with Raghav Chadha; shares her 'not-so-traditional rituals'

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Ever since her wedding, the actor has been sharing many unseen pictures and videos from her special day. Now, Parineeti has posted a series of pics and videos from the time she kickstarted her wedding rituals and termed them 'not-so-traditional'. She wrote, ''Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!''

In her post, she mentioned what games and fun she had in the name of tradional rituals for her wedding. It included a cricket match between the bride and groom teams, musical chairs competition, lemon and spoon race, and three-legged race.

Apart from this, she separately informed her fans about her experience in these fun activities.

In the caption, she wrote, ''Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats. Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this. Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless. Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game). The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side.''

In the end, the Ishaqzaade fame talked about that all these fun activities was not about winning or losing, it was about the ''incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed.''

''Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered,'' she concluded her post.

The wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha was attended by several popular personalities from politics, sports and film fraternity including Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, among others.

