Ritesh Agarwal, founder of OYO Rooms, becomes newest and youngest shark on Shark Tank India 3

OYO Rooms founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal is the newest member in the judges panel on the popular reality show Shark Tank India 3. Ritesh on Saturday took to his social media accounts to share the news and penned down a long note. On the third edition of the show, he will be joining Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal.

In his post, Ritesh mentioned how he began his entrepreneurial journey with minimum resources and how he fulfilled his dream. ''When I began my entrepreneurial journey, resources were hard to come by. However, the generosity and kindness of the ecosystem (mentors, VCs, other founders) that took me in made the journey a bit easier and more fulfilling.,'' he wrote.

Talking about how he will be happily backing aspiring entrepreneurs on the show, he wrote, ''To be able to replicate this has been a long-standing goal of mine. Whenever the opportunity presented itself, it made me extremely happy to connect with, mentor and back entrepreneurs at every stage of their own personal journeys.''

''I have extended my support to numerous startups, provided guidance to entrepreneurs within the @naropafellowship cohort, assisted small businesses across India, and whenever possible, I have wholeheartedly contributed to the community that stood beside me during my formative years,'' he added.

He further wrote, ''@sharktank.india made entrepreneurship a household conversation and I am excited to be a small part of Season 3 and support more entrepreneurs emerging out of every corner of India.''

Meanwhile, the official page of Shark Tak India recently announced the beginning of the shoot for the third season. The post featured Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain as sharks. Now, in the latest post, Ritesh Agarwal was introduced as the newest shark on the show.

The season 3 of Shark Tank India will stream on SonyLIV soon.

