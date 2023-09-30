India's Best Dancer Season 3 Grand Finale: Samarpan Lama lifts trophy, takes home Rs 15 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samarpan Lama is the winner of India's Best Dancer 3

Samarpan Lama becomes the winner of the season 3 of India's Best Dancer. He is also taking home Rs 15 lakh as cash prize. His choreographer also won Rs 5 lakh as prize money. Soon after winning the title, Samarpan thanked his fans and shared a short video on Instagram lifting the IBD3 trophy.

The grand finale was named 'Finale No 1' and began with top five finalists including Anjali Mamgai, Samarpan Lama, Aniket Chauhan, Vipul Khandapal and Shivanshu Soni. The finale episode also featured power-packed and dhamakedaar performances from all the finalists and not only that guests of the night Ganapath lead actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon also rocked the show. Veteran actor Govinda graced the special episode and was seen recreating Premjaal on stage with Sonali Bendre. Vipul Khandapal clinched the fifth spot. Aniket Chauhan came fourth and Shivanshu Soni became the second runner-up.

During the finale episode, Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapoor announced an extra 10 points to one of the five finalists, which can change the whole scenario of the finale and become a game changer. The points was added with public votings along with past week's judges scores. Anjali won the bonus 10 points.

About the dance reality show

The grand finale episode also featured soulful performances from Indian Idol winners Salman Ali and Pawandeep Rajan. The new host of upcoming season of Indian Idol Hussain kuwajerwala was also part of IBD3's grande finale episode.

The third edition of the popular dance reality television show began on April 8 with 14 contestants. Boogie LLB became the finale elimination before the grande finale. The top five finalists included Anjali Mamgai, Samarpan Lama, Aniket Chauhan, Vipul Khandapal and Shivanshu Soni. IBD3 is judged by Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre. Previous two seasons included Malaika Arora but in the current season Sonali replaced her. Jay Bhanushali is the host of the reality show.

Also Read: Sania Mirza REVEALS customised handkerchief given by Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to guests at wedding

Latest Entertainment News