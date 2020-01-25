Heeba, Naseeruddin Shah's daughter, assaults vet clinic staff, says 'they started it'

Heeba Shah, on her part, said it was the staff members who began the hitting episode.

Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba has been accused of assaulting two staff members of a veterinary clinic in Mumbai, apparently for making her wait for about five minutes. The incident happened on January 16 in Versova.

Heeba Shah had visited the clinic with two cats for sterilisation. The cats belonged to her friend. She was asked to wait for five minutes as another surgery was in progress.

The actress -- after all of two-three minutes -- flared up and hit one of the staff members.

"Don’t you know who I am? How can you make me wait for so long?" she asked before hitting another staffer.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, and the matter was reported at the police station on January 17.

The Feline Foundation runs the said clinic.

"A senior staff member asked her to leave the premises with her cats, after she began to verbally abuse us for no reason. She also slapped and assaulted two female staff members. The physical abuse was harsh, extremely violent and disturbing to say the least," Mriidu Khosla, a trustee of The Feline Foundation, told Mid-day.

The Versova police has registered the NC under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Heeba Shah, on her part, said it was the staff members who began the hitting episode.

"I did hit them, but they started it. The gatekeeper didn't allow me to enter the clinic and asked several questions. I told him that I had an appointment," she said, adding, "in the clinic when I told the attendant about the watchman, she also started abusing me and speaking rudely. Then one of the women there pushed me and told me to get out from the premises immediately. This is not the way to speak to anyone who is visiting the clinic. The lady in the clinic started fighting with me."

The clinic staff, she further said, should talk politely to customers visiting their clinic.