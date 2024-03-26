Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui patched things up with his ex-wife Aaliya? Here social media post ignites speculations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Seems like Nawazuddin has patched things up with his ex-wife Aaliya

The rift between Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Anand Pandey is not hidden from anyone. Both of them openly talked about their issues on social media and also made serious allegations against each other. The fights between the two escalated to such an extent that the matter reached the court. Aaliya had not only filed a divorce case, but she also started living separately with their children. However, now Aaliya has surprised people by sharing a post on her Instagram. Looking at this post, it seems that there has been a patch-up between Aaliya and Nawazuddin once again.

Have Aaliya and Nawaz come together again?

Aaliya had made many serious allegations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui ranging from beating, and not giving food to imprisoning her in the house. She had also ruined the actor's reputation by making many videos. The matter escalated and Siddiqui ended up posting a long note on social media, highlighting his side of the story. For the unversed, the two also officially separated in March 2023.

After all the drama, now Nawazuddin's former wife shared a post and revealed that she is celebrating her 14th anniversary with the Ganges of Wasseypur actor. Alia posted a video on her Instagram handle yesterday i.e. on Monday. In the photo, she can be seen with Nawaz and their children. This picture is of a New Year celebration. 'Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only.

Anniversary cheers,' read her caption. Instagram users seemed confused over this post.

Watch the post here:

Aaliya deleted her boyfriend's photos from Instagram

For the unversed, Aaliya entered Salman Khan's reality show as well. However, her journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was not long. She started a new life after coming out of the show. Meanwhile, she had posted many pictures with her new partner\boyfriend. She had even said that she was moving on in life. However, it seems like Aaliya has now deleted all the pictures with her boyfriend. Recently, she was also seen showering praises on Nawaz. She had told that in her absence, Nawaz takes special care of his two children.

