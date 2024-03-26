MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar watch Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha in Chennai | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar watch Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings cricketers went out to watch Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha on Sunday. A video is going increasingly viral on social media, where CSK's former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Deepak Chahar can be seen getting out of the theatre. A chant of 'Thala' can also be heard in the background. For the unversed, Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings played this edition's first game opposite Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. The first game of IPL was won by CSK by 6 wickets in Chennai. And seems like after the first win, MS Dhoni's army went for the movie. However, some social media users also claimed that MSD watched Manjumel Boys instead of Yodha.

Watch the video here:

About the film

The film boasts an ensemble cast led by Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna. It delivers high-octane action and is based on rescue operations led by Yodha Task Force Commanding Officer Arun Katyal. Apart from these, the movie also features Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Bharadwaj, SM Zaheer, and several others in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, with Sagar Ambre credited as the writer alongside directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The film marks Siddharth Malhotra's return to the silver screen after a hiatus of one and a half years since the release of Thank God in 2022, showcasing his collaboration once again with producer Karan Johar.

Yodha box office collection

According to a Sacnilk report, Sidharth Malhotra starrer earned Rs 1.6 crore on day 10. So far, the film, jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, has collected only Rs 29.25 crore at the domestic box office. The film has been struggling at the box office. The number has not been up to the expectations. even though the film received good reviews from the critics.

