Harshdeep Kaur names her son Hunar Singh, congratulatory wishes pour in for new parents

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARSHDEEP KAUR Harshdeep Kaur

Singer Harshdeep Kaur has named her newborn son Hunar Singh. Harshdeep announced the name on social media on Wednesday. "With the blessings of Waheguru ji, we have named our Baby Hunar Singh. Please continue giving him your love & blessings," she tweeted. The singer also shared that "Hunar" refers to art, skill or talent.

Soon after, congratulatory wishes poured in for the new parents. While Swanand Kirkire wrote, "Welcome Hunar. lots of love !!" Singer Neeti Mohan commented, "Most talented bacha sadda HUNAR SINGH." Singer Richa too congratulated the couple, "Beautiful beautiful. lots of love and blessings to our little #HunarSingh."

Harshdeep and her husband Mankeet Singh welcomed their first child, a boy, on March 2.

A day after, she announced the news with a tweet that read: "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior 'Singh' has arrived & we couldn't be happier!"

Earlier this week, the singer shared her son's first photo. Harshdeep tweeted a picture where she and husband Mankeet are holding the baby and smiling at him.

Harshdeep had announced the news of her pregnancy with a tweet in the first week of February, which reads: "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most. Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings."

Harshdeep tied the knot with childhood friend Mankeet in a hush-hush ceremony on March 20, 2015. The wedding was attended by family and close friends.

--with IANS inputs